State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,265 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of SunCoke Energy worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 443,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 121,774 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) opened at 9.14 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The firm’s market cap is $587.97 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $323.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post ($0.34) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SXC. BidaskClub raised SunCoke Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Fund (Cayman sold 45,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $506,277.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Sweetnam sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 481,751 shares of company stock worth $5,249,818. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of coke in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Corporate and Other. The Domestic Coke segment consists of its Jewell Coke Company, L.P. (Jewell), Indiana Harbor Coke Company (Indiana Harbor), Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City) and Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown) cokemaking and heat recovery operations.

