State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 220 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wells Fargo & were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.95 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.61.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded up 1.66% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.15. 20,872,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $273.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $43.55 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $53.88.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo &’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo &’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Wells Fargo & declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $11.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

