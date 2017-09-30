Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Star Bulk Carriers Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Star Bulk Carriers Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers Corp. from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ SBLK) traded up 0.41% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 492,474 shares of the company traded hands. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm’s market capitalization is $615.76 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,975 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,046,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 403,619 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caspian Capital LP now owns 3,167,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after purchasing an additional 306,341 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. by 1,531.7% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 213,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 200,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is an international shipping company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk carrier vessels. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet included 73 vessels consisting primarily of Newcastlemax and Capesize, as well as Kamsarmax, Ultramax and Supramax vessels with a carrying capacity between 52,055 and 209,537 deadweight tonnage (dwt).

