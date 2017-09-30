Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Shares Bought by Calixto Global Investors LP

Calixto Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,869 shares during the period. Stamps.com makes up 15.5% of Calixto Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Calixto Global Investors LP owned 2.24% of Stamps.com worth $58,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 66.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 11.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 83.1% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on STMP. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Craig Hallum set a $230.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) traded up 1.25% during trading on Friday, hitting $202.65. 414,306 shares of the stock traded hands. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.26 and a 12 month high of $220.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of -0.04.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.36. Stamps.com had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $116.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post $8.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lloyd I. Miller III sold 1,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.75, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,028,637.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Bortnak sold 4,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $605,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,949.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,963 shares of company stock valued at $89,235,344 in the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The Company offers mailing and shipping products and services to its customers under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipStation, ShipWorks and ShippingEasy brands. It operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment.

