St Jude Medical (STJ) and Trivascular Technologies (TRIV) Head to Head Contrast

St Jude Medical (NYSE: STJ) and Trivascular Technologies (NASDAQ:TRIV) are both healthcare companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of St Jude Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of St Jude Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares St Jude Medical and Trivascular Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio St Jude Medical N/A N/A N/A $2.28 35.45 Trivascular Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

St Jude Medical pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Trivascular Technologies does not pay a dividend. St Jude Medical pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trivascular Technologies has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares St Jude Medical and Trivascular Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets St Jude Medical 14.14% 19.40% 6.75% Trivascular Technologies -143.61% -766.90% -66.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for St Jude Medical and Trivascular Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score St Jude Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Trivascular Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

St Jude Medical currently has a consensus price target of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.93%. Given St Jude Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe St Jude Medical is more favorable than Trivascular Technologies.

Summary

St Jude Medical beats Trivascular Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About St Jude Medical

St. Jude Medical, Inc. is focused on the development, manufacture and distribution of cardiovascular medical devices for the global cardiac rhythm management, cardiovascular and atrial fibrillation therapy areas, and interventional pain therapy and neurostimulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. The Company’s product categories include tachycardia implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems; atrial fibrillation products (electrophysiology introducers and catheters, advanced cardiac mapping, navigation and recording systems and ablation systems); bradycardia pacemaker systems; vascular products (vascular closure products, pressure measurement guidewires, optical coherence tomography imaging products, vascular plugs, heart failure monitoring devices and other vascular accessories); structural heart products (heart valve replacement and repair products and structural heart defect devices); neuromodulation products, and Thoratec products.

About Trivascular Technologies

Trivascular Technologies, Inc. is a medical device company developing and commercializing technologies to advance minimally invasive treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). The Ovation System, the Company’s solution for the treatment of AAA through minimally invasive endovascular aortic repair, or EVAR, is a stent graft platform, providing an alternative to conventional devices. It is designed to specifically address many of the limitations associated with conventional EVAR devices and expand the pool of patients eligible for EVAR. The Company is developing Ovation iX iliac limbs for use with both its Ovation Prime and its Ovation iX and Alto aortic bodies, which are in development. Trivascular is developing Ovation iX aortic bodies for use with both its Ovation Prime and its Ovation iX iliac limbs. The Company is developing an aortic body that together with the iliac limbs makes up the Ovation Alto stent graft.

