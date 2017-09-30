SSP Group PLC (SSPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 600 ($8.07) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SSPG. Morgan Stanley lowered SSP Group PLC to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($6.05) to GBX 480 ($6.46) in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSP Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC Holdings plc lowered SSP Group PLC to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.26) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on SSP Group PLC in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 512 ($6.89) target price for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.46) target price on shares of SSP Group PLC in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSP Group PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 483.62 ($6.50).

SSP Group PLC (SSPG) opened at 537.50 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.55 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 530.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 477.34. SSP Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 314.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 563.50.

SSP Group PLC Company Profile

SSP Group plc is an operator of food and beverage concessions in travel locations, operating restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other locations. The Company’s segments are the UK, Continental Europe, North America and the Rest of the World (RoW).

