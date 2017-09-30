Sse Plc (SSEZY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sse Plc (NASDAQ:SSEZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Sse Plc (NASDAQ SSEZY) traded up 0.21% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 42,886 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. Sse Plc has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.09.

About Sse Plc

SSE plc is engaged in producing, distributing and supplying electricity and gas, as well as other energy-related services to homes and businesses in Great Britain and Ireland. The Company’s segments include Networks, which consists of electricity distribution, electricity transmission and gas distribution; Retail, which consists of energy supply, enterprise and energy-related services, and Wholesale, which consists of energy portfolio management and electricity generation, gas storage and gas production.

