SQS Software Quality Systems AG (SQS) Given “Add” Rating at Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed their add rating on shares of SQS Software Quality Systems AG (LON:SQS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 644 ($8.66) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SQS. N+1 Singer reissued a buy rating on shares of SQS Software Quality Systems AG in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.34) target price on shares of SQS Software Quality Systems AG in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 640.20 ($8.61).

Shares of SQS Software Quality Systems AG (SQS) traded up 0.89% on Friday, reaching GBX 567.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 576.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 505.82. The firm’s market cap is GBX 179.76 million. SQS Software Quality Systems AG has a 12 month low of GBX 420.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 645.00.

About SQS Software Quality Systems AG

SQS Software Quality Systems AG (SQS) is a Germany-based provider of software testing and quality management services. The Company operates in three business segments: Managed Services (MS), which includes long term engagements for testing standard software package products; Specialist Consultancy Services (SCS), which includes transformation and quality in projects with skills, including SAP, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), process consulting and improvement, and load and performance testing; and Regular Testing Services (RTS), which includes consultancy services on a local basis and contracted for a short term (three months).

