SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW) Receives $32.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLOW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

SPX FLOW (FLOW) traded down 0.70% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.56. 134,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.33 and a beta of 2.70. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $38.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc is a global supplier of engineered solutions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operations in over 30 countries and sales in over 150 countries around the world. The Company operates in three business segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. Its product portfolio of pumps, valves, mixers, filters, air dryers, hydraulic tools, homogenizers, separators and heat exchangers, along with the related aftermarket parts and services, supports global industries, including food and beverage, oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, compressed air and mining.

