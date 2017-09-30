Spok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK) Stake Raised by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC lifted its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,596 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,918 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC owned approximately 3.67% of Spok Holdings worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Spok Holdings in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spok Holdings in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Spok Holdings by 5.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 12,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spok Holdings by 13.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Spok Holdings in the second quarter worth about $252,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Spok Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spok Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

In other Spok Holdings news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $168,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ SPOK) traded down 2.23% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. 224,394 shares of the company were exchanged. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.65 million, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. Spok Holdings had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Spok Holdings, Inc. will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Spok Holdings’s payout ratio is 108.70%.

About Spok Holdings

USA Mobility, Inc (USA Mobility) is a holding company, which operates through its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, USA Mobility Wireless, Inc The Company is a provider of wireless messaging, mobile voice and data and unified communications solutions in the United States. In addition, through its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Amcom Software, Inc (Amcom), it provides mission critical unified communications solutions for contact centers, emergency management, mobile event notification and Smartphone messaging.

