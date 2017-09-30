SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,223 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 15.9% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $22,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 831,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,051,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE SPY) opened at 251.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.70. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $208.38 and a 1-year high of $251.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.2346 per share. This represents a $4.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) boosted their price target on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

