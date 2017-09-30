S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “S&P Global’s strategic portfolio restructuring initiatives and focus on core business are likely to drive future growth. The company’s Standard & Poor's Ratings Services appears to be a long-term growth driver as corporate and U.S. structured finance issuance is picking up momentum. The acquisition of SNL Financial will enable global expansion on a greater scale especially within the banking and insurance sectors, while media and real estate areas are likely to emerge as new opportunities. The company outperformed the industry year to date. However, S&P Global’s performance is likely to be hurt by lower volume of debt securities issued in the capital markets. Financial distress could either dent investor’s demand for debt securities or make issuers reluctant to issue such securities. Several lawsuits have also hampered the credibility of the company and adversely impacted its financial results.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a no rating at time rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group AG upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.50.

S&P Global (SPGI) opened at 156.31 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $107.21 and a 52-week high of $158.35. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.93 and a 200-day moving average of $142.61.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 202.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post $6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $130,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,866.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,452,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,020,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667,076 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4,882.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,745,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $170,025,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $130,724,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,395,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 740,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, formerly McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Ratings, which provides credit ratings, research and analytics to investors, issuers and other market participants; Market and Commodities Intelligence, which offers multi-asset-class data, research and analytical capabilities that integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, and deliver their customers in the commodity and energy markets access to information, data, analytic services and pricing and benchmarks, and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices), which is an index provider that maintains a range of valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers and institutional investors.

