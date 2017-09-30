Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) Position Increased by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation by 1.7% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $48,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen S. Haller sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $105,235.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,427.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southwest Gas Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Southwest Gas Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) opened at 77.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.62. Southwest Gas Corporation has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $86.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average is $80.13.

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $560.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.84 million. Southwest Gas Corporation had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Southwest Gas Corporation’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Corporation will post $3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Southwest Gas Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

About Southwest Gas Corporation

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, formerly Southwest Gas Corporation, is engaged in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas. The Company operates through two segments: natural gas operations and construction services, which includes the operations of the Company’s subsidiary, Centuri Construction Group, Inc (Centuri).

