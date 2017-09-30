Southern Company (The) (SO) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Southern Company (The) worth $89,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Company (The) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Southern Company (The) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Southern Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southern Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/southern-company-the-so-shares-bought-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 75,144 shares of Southern Company (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $3,703,847.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,338.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern Company (SO) opened at 49.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.13. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $53.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Southern Company (The) had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Southern Company (The)’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Company will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Southern Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is 346.27%.

About Southern Company (The)

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.