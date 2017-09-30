Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Share Price

Media stories about Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Virtus Investment Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 45.2963472798254 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays PLC began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) opened at 116.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.74. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $92.80 and a 52 week high of $128.10.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.05). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post $7.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 35.02%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc (Virtus) is a provider of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. The Company provides its products in various forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange traded funds, variable insurance funds, undertakings for collective investments in transferable securities (UCITS) and separately managed accounts.

