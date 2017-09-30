Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Stock Price

News stories about Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Schlumberger N.V. earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.8200586172862 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank set a $90.00 target price on Schlumberger N.V. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Iberia Capital lowered Schlumberger N.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger N.V. from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger N.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) traded up 0.87% on Friday, hitting $69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,559,138 shares. Schlumberger N.V. has a 52-week low of $62.56 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The company has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Schlumberger N.V. had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Schlumberger N.V.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Schlumberger N.V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,538.58%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helge Lund bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.78 per share, with a total value of $186,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger N.V.

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

