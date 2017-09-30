Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) Share Price

News stories about Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fidelity Southern Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4102944430312 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation (LION) traded up 2.43% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 287,749 shares. Fidelity Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.06.

Get Fidelity Southern Corporation alerts:

Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Fidelity Southern Corporation had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity Southern Corporation will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LION. ValuEngine cut Fidelity Southern Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity Southern Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Fidelity Southern Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-fidelity-southern-corporation-lion-share-price.html.

In other Fidelity Southern Corporation news, Director David R. Bockel sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $125,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,847 shares in the company, valued at $658,126.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 548 shares of company stock valued at $12,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Southern Corporation Company Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary bank, Fidelity Bank, which is a state chartered bank (the Bank). The Company provides an array of financial products and services for business and retail customers in the metropolitan Atlanta and Jacksonville, Orlando and Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Southern Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Southern Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.