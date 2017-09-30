Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Stock Price

Press coverage about MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MGP Ingredients earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.3718440854745 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

MGPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th.

Shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ MGPI) opened at 60.63 on Friday. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.39 million. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $53,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,864.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc is a producer and supplier of distilled spirits, and specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. The Company’s distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, and grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin. The Company’s segments include distillery products and ingredient solutions.

