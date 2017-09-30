Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Stock Price

News coverage about IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IPG Photonics Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.5284541575573 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of research firms recently commented on IPGP. ValuEngine upgraded IPG Photonics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IPG Photonics Corporation from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of IPG Photonics Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.25.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ IPGP) opened at 185.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.64. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.74.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $369.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.06 million. IPG Photonics Corporation had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post $6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics Corporation news, Director William S. Hurley sold 8,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,985.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $1,628,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,017 shares of company stock worth $10,070,761 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of a line of fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, diode lasers, laser systems and optical accessories that are used for various applications. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, communications and medical applications.

