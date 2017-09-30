Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Share Price

News articles about Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.3597949122312 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Ferrellgas Partners L.P. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) traded down 1.72% on Friday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 233,431 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $17.05. The company’s market capitalization is $506.41 million.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $433.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. will post $0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-ferrellgas-partners-l-p-fgp-share-price.html.

About Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. is engaged in the retail distribution of propane and related equipment sales, and midstream operations, which include crude oil logistics. The Company’s segments include propane and related equipment sales, midstream operations-crude oil logistics, and corporate and other. The propane and related equipment sales segment consists of the distribution of propane and related equipment and supplies.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.