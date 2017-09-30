Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Bassett Furniture Industries, (BSET) Stock Price

Media headlines about Bassett Furniture Industries, (NASDAQ:BSET) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bassett Furniture Industries, earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0005092374711 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, (NASDAQ BSET) traded down 2.33% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. 36,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $404.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.11. Bassett Furniture Industries, has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $40.55.

Bassett Furniture Industries, (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Bassett Furniture Industries, had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, will post $1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

In other news, insider John E. Bassett III sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $125,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina K. Cashman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,235 shares of company stock valued at $527,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company’s segments include Wholesale, Retail – Company-owned stores and Logistical services. Its wholesale home furnishings segment is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products to a network of Bassett stores (licensee-owned stores and Company-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers.

