Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ambev (ABEV) Stock Price

News articles about Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ambev earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3628217500866 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Ambev (ABEV) traded up 0.46% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.59. 32,054,456 shares of the company traded hands. Ambev has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Analysts anticipate that Ambev will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambev currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company’s activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Cuba; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, and Canada, represented by Labatt’s operations, which comprises sales in Canada.

