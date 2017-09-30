Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Smart (SFS) Stock Price

Press coverage about Smart (NYSE:SFS) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Smart earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1933604913485 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Smart (NYSE SFS) traded down 1.26% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 419,898 shares. The stock has a market cap of $581.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. Smart has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Smart (NYSE:SFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Smart had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Smart will post $0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Smart in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Smart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Smart in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Smart in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 26,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $239,042.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,972.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Tesoriero purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,973. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Smart Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc is a food retailer. The Company is engaged in the business of selling fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, together with foodservice, packaging and janitorial products. The Company operates through two segments: Smart & Final, and Cash and Carry. The Smart & Final segment focuses on both household and business customers.

