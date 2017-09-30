Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Stock Price

Press coverage about Senseonics Holdings (NYSE:SENS) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Senseonics Holdings earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2161882754579 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Senseonics Holdings (NYSE:SENS) traded up 3.91% on Friday, hitting $3.19. 784,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The stock’s market cap is $393.01 million. Senseonics Holdings has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.05.

Senseonics Holdings Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. The Company operates through glucose monitoring systems segment. It offers a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, Eversense, which is designed an implantable CGM system designed to continually measure glucose levels in people with diabetes.

