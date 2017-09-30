Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Novadaq Technologies (NVDQ) Stock Price

News headlines about Novadaq Technologies (NASDAQ:NVDQ) (TSE:NDQ) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Novadaq Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 44.6248115704388 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDQ. First Analysis lowered Novadaq Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Novadaq Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.75 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Novadaq Technologies in a report on Monday, June 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Novadaq Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Novadaq Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Novadaq Technologies (NVDQ) remained flat at $11.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 395,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Novadaq Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company’s market cap is $679.41 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03.

Novadaq Technologies Company Profile

NOVADAQ Technologies Inc is a medical device company. The Company primarily develops, manufactures and markets real-time fluorescence imaging products that are designed for use by surgeons in the operating room and other clinical settings where open and minimally invasive surgery or interventional procedures are performed.

