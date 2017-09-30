Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Trecora Resources (TREC) Share Price

News articles about Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Trecora Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.3974313303136 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) traded up 2.70% during trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 59,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $323.23 million, a PE ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $62.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 0.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded Trecora Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Trecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trecora Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,083,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,201,559.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 430,000 shares of company stock worth $5,383,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources (TREC) is a provider of high-purity specialty hydrocarbons and waxes. TREC owns and operates a facility located in southeast Texas, just north of Beaumont, which specializes in high-purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: specialty petrochemical products and specialty synthetic waxes.

