Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) Stock Price

Media stories about El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. El Pollo Loco Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.2875974780451 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO) traded up 0.41% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. 172,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $469.61 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.33. El Pollo Loco Holdings has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.

El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. El Pollo Loco Holdings had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

About El Pollo Loco Holdings

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc specializes in fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken and operates in the limited service restaurant (LSR) segment. The Company’s menu features its signature product, citrus-marinated fire-grilled chicken, and a range of Mexican-inspired entrees that it creates from chicken.

