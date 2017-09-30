Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Share Price

News coverage about ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ConnectOne Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8637292847834 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ CNOB) opened at 24.60 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company of ConnectOne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-based, full-service New Jersey-chartered commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of deposit and loan products. In addition, to attract the business of consumer and business customers, it also provides an array of other banking services.

