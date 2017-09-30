Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Archrock Partners, L.P. (APLP) Share Price

Media stories about Archrock Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:APLP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Archrock Partners, L.P. earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the energy company an impact score of 46.3589870794745 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Archrock Partners, L.P. (APLP) opened at 14.26 on Friday. Archrock Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $18.55. The firm’s market capitalization is $935.17 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22.

Archrock Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:APLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. Archrock Partners, L.P. had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. Archrock Partners, L.P.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Archrock Partners, L.P. will post $0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APLP shares. Capital One Financial Corporation cut shares of Archrock Partners, L.P. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Archrock Partners, L.P. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Archrock Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Archrock Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Archrock Partners, L.P. is engaged in natural gas compression industry in the United States. The Company’s contract operations services include designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing and maintaining equipment to provide natural gas compression services to its customers.

