Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect SpartanNash (SPTN) Stock Price

News headlines about SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SpartanNash earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.1538779634333 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) opened at 26.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $982.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $40.38.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post $2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Pivotal Research set a $20.00 target price on SpartanNash and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $25.00 price target on SpartanNash and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company is a multi-regional grocery distributor and grocery retailer. The Company’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent grocery retailers (independent retailers), select national retailers, its corporate owned retail stores, and the United States military commissaries.

