Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Share Price

Media coverage about Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Newtek Business Services Corp. earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.8290307839693 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NEWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Newtek Business Services Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Newtek Business Services Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Newtek Business Services Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) traded up 0.68% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 109,743 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $310.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Newtek Business Services Corp. had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post $1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. Newtek Business Services Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

About Newtek Business Services Corp.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is an internally managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation primarily through loans originated by its small business finance platform and its equity investments in certain portfolio companies that it controls.

