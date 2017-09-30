Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Moneygram International (MGI) Share Price

Press coverage about Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Moneygram International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.1191160444688 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Moneygram International (MGI) opened at 16.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $873.39 million, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.92. Moneygram International has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $17.92.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.61 million. Moneygram International had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moneygram International will post $1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGI. ValuEngine raised shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.39 price objective on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

MoneyGram International, Inc (MoneyGram) is a global provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company offers its services under the MoneyGram brand. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer Segment provides money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

