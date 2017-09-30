Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Stock Price

Media coverage about Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mersana Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4213715056376 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) traded down 0.97% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. 57,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.41. The firm’s market cap is $392.71 million. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

Get Mersana Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($6.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($5.77). The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post ($6.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRSN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen and Company began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Stock Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-mersana-therapeutics-mrsn-stock-price.html.

In other news, major shareholder M James Barrett purchased 1,000,000 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company focuses on advancing a pipeline of targeted oncology therapeutics leveraging its Fleximer immunoconjugate technology. The Fleximer platform allows it to design ADCs with specific properties and manage the drug’s chances of attacking cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.