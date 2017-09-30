Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Stock Price

Media stories about Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marvell Technology Group earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.7825744824855 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) opened at 17.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $604.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.76 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post $1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Pacific Crest raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

In related news, major shareholder Sehat Sutardja sold 552,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $10,237,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 5,419,843 shares of company stock valued at $96,208,373 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.

