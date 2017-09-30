Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Innophos Holdings (IPHS) Stock Price

News articles about Innophos Holdings (NASDAQ:IPHS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Innophos Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.1617560492007 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Innophos Holdings (NASDAQ:IPHS) opened at 49.19 on Friday. Innophos Holdings has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $58.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $954.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Innophos Holdings (NASDAQ:IPHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.65 million. Innophos Holdings had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Innophos Holdings will post $2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Innophos Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innophos Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

About Innophos Holdings

Innophos Holdings, Inc is a producer of nutritional specialty ingredients with applications in food, beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, oral care and industrial end markets. The Company also provides bioactive mineral and nutritional ingredients. The Company’s segments include Specialty Phosphates US & Canada, Specialty Phosphates Mexico, and Granular Triple Super Phosphate (GTSP) & Other.

