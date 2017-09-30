Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sky Solar Holdings (SKYS) Share Price

Media stories about Sky Solar Holdings (NASDAQ:SKYS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sky Solar Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the solar energy provider an impact score of 45.8207633734108 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sky Solar Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Sky Solar Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Roth Capital cut Sky Solar Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sky Solar Holdings in a research report on Friday.

Sky Solar Holdings (SKYS) opened at 1.79 on Friday. Sky Solar Holdings has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.77.

About Sky Solar Holdings

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. is an investment holding company. The Company is an independent power producer (IPP) engaged in developing, owning and operating solar parks. The Company focuses on the downstream solar market and develops projects primarily in Asia, South America, Europe and North America. Its subsidiaries are engaged in activities, such as selling electricity generated from solar parks owned by the Company as IPP; pipeline (including obtaining permits required for solar power projects and sourcing of solar modules), and providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services ; providing operating and maintenance (O&M) services for solar parks; sales of solar modules, and building and transferring of solar parks (BT).

