Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Citi Trends (CTRN) Share Price

Media headlines about Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citi Trends earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.7420468681163 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ CTRN) traded down 0.15% on Friday, hitting $19.87. 62,607 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $285.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.42. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

Get Citi Trends Inc. alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.70 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTRN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Citi Trends (CTRN) Share Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-citi-trends-ctrn-share-price.html.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc is a retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s segment is retail operations. The Company operates approximately 520 stores in both urban and rural markets in over 30 states. The Company offers products under its brands, such as Citi Steps and Red Ape. The Company’s merchandise includes apparel, accessories and home.

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.