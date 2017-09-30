Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) Share Price

Media coverage about Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arrow Financial Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3774240507825 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrow Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) traded down 1.01% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. 20,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. Arrow Financial Corporation has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $477.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Arrow Financial Corporation had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Corporation will post $2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Arrow Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

About Arrow Financial Corporation

Arrow Financial Corporation (Arrow) is a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiaries are Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company (Glens Falls National) and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company (Saratoga National). It operates in community banking industry segment. The Company’s business consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its two banks.

