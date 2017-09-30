Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Xinyuan Real Estate Co (XIN) Share Price

Media stories about Xinyuan Real Estate Co (NYSE:XIN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xinyuan Real Estate Co earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1520312673937 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co (NYSE:XIN) traded up 0.35% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 604,893 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $369.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.30. Xinyuan Real Estate Co has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $6.81.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co (NYSE:XIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $488.17 million during the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate Co had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xinyuan Real Estate Co will post $1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Xinyuan Real Estate Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

About Xinyuan Real Estate Co

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd. (Xinyuan) is a holding company and conducts business primarily through its operating subsidiaries in China. The Company is a real estate developer and property manager that primarily focuses on residential properties. Xinyuan is engaged in developing large scale residential projects, which consist of multiple residential buildings that include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings or high-rise apartment buildings.

