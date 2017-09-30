Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Share Price

News articles about AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AG Mortgage Investment Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3956108349378 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have commented on MITT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) traded down 0.36% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. 180,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $535.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 85.21%. The firm had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

