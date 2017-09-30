Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Omega Protein Corporation (OME) Stock Price

Media stories about Omega Protein Corporation (NYSE:OME) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Omega Protein Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4263162341299 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

OME has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omega Protein Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omega Protein Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Omega Protein Corporation from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Omega Protein Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Omega Protein Corporation (NYSE OME) traded down 0.89% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 80,277 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. Omega Protein Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $374.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.25.

Omega Protein Corporation (NYSE:OME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Omega Protein Corporation had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Omega Protein Corporation will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Omega Protein Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

About Omega Protein Corporation

Omega Protein Corporation is a nutritional products company that develops, produces and delivers nutritious products. The Company operates through two segments: animal nutrition and human nutrition. The Company’s animal nutrition segment consists of two subsidiaries: Omega Protein, Inc (Omega Protein) and Omega Shipyard, Inc (Omega Shipyard).

