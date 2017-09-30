Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Stock Price

Press coverage about Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jack Henry & Associates earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.2492446067806 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ JKHY) opened at 102.79 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $109.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day moving average is $100.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post $3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $263,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,567.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin D. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a provider of information processing solutions for community banks. The Company offers a range of products and services, including processing transactions, automating business processes, and managing information financial institutions and diverse corporate entities. It operates in two segments: bank systems and services (Bank) and credit union systems and services (Credit Union).

