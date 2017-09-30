Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect WashingtonFirst Bankshares (WFBI) Share Price

Headlines about WashingtonFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:WFBI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WashingtonFirst Bankshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.1200416201311 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

WashingtonFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ WFBI) traded down 0.86% during trading on Friday, hitting $35.59. 37,213 shares of the stock were exchanged. WashingtonFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. WashingtonFirst Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.03%.

WFBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of WashingtonFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WashingtonFirst Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Johnson sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $83,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

WashingtonFirst Bankshares Company Profile

WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, WashingtonFirst Bank (the Bank), operates banking offices throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The Company’s segments include Commercial Bank, Mortgage Bank, Wealth Management and Other. In addition, the Company provides wealth management services through its subsidiary, 1st Portfolio, Inc (Wealth Advisors), located in Fairfax, Virginia, and mortgage banking services through the Bank’s subsidiary, WashingtonFirst Mortgage Corporation, which operates in two locations: Fairfax, Virginia and Rockville, Maryland.

