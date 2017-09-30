Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NQ Mobile (NQ) Stock Price

Media coverage about NQ Mobile (NYSE:NQ) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NQ Mobile earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.1726922624875 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NQ Mobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded NQ Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of NQ Mobile (NYSE:NQ) traded up 0.57% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 130,975 shares. The company’s market cap is $377.32 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. NQ Mobile has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

About NQ Mobile

NQ Mobile Inc is a global provider of mobile Internet services. The Company provides a portfolio of offerings, including mobile game publishing platforms, mobile advertising platforms, mobile entertainment applications and platforms, mobile security and productivity applications, as well as other mobile applications.

