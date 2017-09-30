Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Novavax (NVAX) Stock Price

Media stories about Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Novavax earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.8890481135232 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Novavax (NVAX) traded down 0.87% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,923,797 shares. The stock’s market cap is $330.49 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. Novavax has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.47.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 1,006.00% and a negative return on equity of 787.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post ($0.62) EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.05.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 175,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage vaccine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The Company operates through developing recombinant vaccines segment. The Company, through its recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology, produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and newly emerging diseases.

