Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Liberty Interactive Corporation (QVCA) Share Price

News headlines about Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:QVCA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Interactive Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5548477861733 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:QVCA) opened at 23.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. Liberty Interactive Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Liberty Interactive Corporation alerts:

QVCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup Inc downgraded Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Aegis raised their target price on Liberty Interactive Corporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Liberty Interactive Corporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-liberty-interactive-corporation-qvca-share-price.html.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $56,226.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 796,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $18,061,030.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,344,857 shares of company stock worth $51,282,498. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Liberty Interactive Corporation

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc (Evite).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Interactive Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Interactive Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.