Snap Inc. (SNAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SNAP. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Summit Redstone reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Get Snap Inc. alerts:

Snap (SNAP) opened at 14.54 on Thursday. Snap has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm’s market cap is $17.41 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.49 million. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/snap-inc-snap-stock-rating-upgraded-by-bidaskclub.html.

In other news, VP Timothy Sehn sold 400,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,204,168 shares in the company, valued at $27,552,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 195,100 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,438,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,882,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,528,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,733,598 shares of company stock worth $23,764,362.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $3,650,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 34.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 604,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 154,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.