Smart REIT (SRU.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Smart REIT (TSE:SRU.UN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRU.UN shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Smart REIT from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Smart REIT from C$36.50 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

About Smart REIT

Smart Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust develops, leases, constructs, owns and manages shopping centers that provide retailers with a platform to reach the customers through convenient locations, designs, and a tenant mix, and provides quality office space for tenants to locate effective workspaces.

