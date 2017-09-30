SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “SkyWest, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, SkyWest Airlines, Inc. , operates one of the larger regional airlines in the United States. SkyWest provides passenger and air freight service and completes over 880 daily flights. Pursuant to a joint marketing and code sharing agreement with Delta Airlines, Inc., SkyWest operates as a Delta Connection in certain SkyWest markets. SkyWest entered into a marketing and code sharing agreement with Continental Airlines, Inc. Which allows SkyWest to operate as a Continental Connection in certain markets in and out of Los Angeles. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on SKYW. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) opened at 43.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67. The firm’s market cap is $2.28 billion. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.14 million. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post $3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 4.7% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 467,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 71.7% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 101,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 42,461 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 48.7% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 10.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc, through its subsidiaries, SkyWest Airlines, Inc (SkyWest Airlines) and ExpressJet Airlines, Inc (ExpressJet), operates regional airline operations in the United States. The Company’s segments include SkyWest Airlines, ExpressJet and SkyWest Leasing. The SkyWest Airlines segment provides regional jet service to airports primarily located in the Midwestern and Western United States, as well as Mexico and Canada.

