Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd (DOL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd (NYSEARCA:DOL) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rand Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd (NYSEARCA DOL) traded up 0.77% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.52. 12,648 shares of the stock were exchanged. WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

About WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

